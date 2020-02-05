Coffee County CHS Basketball to Host 1,000 Point Alumni on Friday

The Coffee County CHS basketball teams will host Lawrence County on Friday night in their next to last home games of the year. Also on Friday night, all current and former players who have 1,000 career points will be acknowledged and honored. Any and all Red Raiders who scored at least 1,000 points will be honored at halftime of the girls’ game. Any and all Lady Raiders who scored at least 1,000 points will be honored at halftime of the boys’ game. A plaque commemorating all members of the 1,000 point club will be hung in the gym area and updated as new 1,000 point members are identified or as players eclipse the 1,000 point mark.
As expected, Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast of Friday’s doubleheader as your official station of Coffee County Central High School sports. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM. Thunder Radio’s live coverage will begin at 5:50 PM with the Powers Storage Pregame Show.