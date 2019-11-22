Coffee County CHS Basketball Tips Off on Thunder Radio Tonight!!!

The Coffee County CHS basketball teams will open their season at home on Friday in the Hall of Champions Classic at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. Thunder Radio will bring you the broadcast of Friday’s final 2 games beginning at 6:20 PM. We will have the Lady Raiders game with Siegel at 6:30 and at 7:45 PM we will broadcast the Red Raiders game with Valor Collegiate Academy of Nashville.
2019 kicks off another great year of Coffee County basketball coverage on Thunder Radio. We will bring you all of the regular season doubleheaders along with selected regular season tournament games and all of the postseason action as your exclusive source for Coffee County sports. As always, you can hear the broadcasts at 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM, AM 1320 and online at WMSRradio.com. If you miss the games, we keep you updated with Coffee County’s ONLY daily local sports at our website and in our daily sports reports heard here on Thunder Radio. Additionally, you can download a recording of our broadcast at: www.thunder1320.com/downloads