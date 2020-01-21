Coffee County CHS Basketball Sweeps Wildcats in Tullahoma

The Coffee County CHS basketball teams traveled to Tullahoma for a rivalry doubleheader with the Cats on Tuesday. In a pair of games you heard here on Thunder Radio, the Raider teams came home with a sweep in front of a loud, capacity crowd. The Lady Raiders rolled to a 48 to 31 victory while the Red Raiders needed a basket with 4 seconds remaining to grab a thrilling 54 to 52 triumph.
The Lady Raiders never trailed in the girls’ game. After building an 8 point advantage by halftime, Coffee County led by 9 entering the 4th quarter. In the final frame, the Lady Raiders scored 16 points in the final 3 and a half minutes to improve to 6 and 0 in district play. Bella Vinson was the leading scorer for Coffee County as she had 19 points. Ellie Chumbley finished with 9 points, including 5 points in the 4th quarter, to be named the Stone Fort Mortgage player of the game.
Tied at 14 with 7 minutes remaining in the 1st half of the boys’ game, the Red Raiders closed out the half on a 10 to 2 run to take an 8 point lead into intermission. Coffee County built that lead to 15 entering the 4th quarter before Tullahoma came roaring back. The Wildcats clawed their way back into the contest taking a 52 to 51 lead with 19 seconds to go. But Kyle Farless scooped up a loose ball preventing a Raider turnover and attacked the rim before laying it off to Jaxon Vaughn for the game-winning basket with 4 seconds remaining. Vaughn hit a free throw to make it a 3 point play and the Raiders improved to 5 and 1 in district play as they sit atop the district standings. For his heroics, Farless was named the Stone Fort Mortgage player of the game. Jaylon Wooten led the Raiders in scoring with 19 points. Farless and Vaughn each finished with 8.
Coffee County is back on the road on Friday as they begin their 2nd rotation through the district schedule. The Raiders and Lady Raiders travel to Columbia to battle the Lions. Tip-off for the girls’ game is set for 6 PM.
