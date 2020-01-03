Coffee County CHS Basketball Sweeps Warren County on Friday Night

The Coffee County CHS basketball teams opened up the 2020 portion of their schedule at home on Friday night welcoming Warren County to the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. The Lady Raiders dominated the Lady Pioneers as they rolled to a 60 to 27 win. An injury depleted Red Raider team battled to an impressive 57 to 46 win.
In the girls’ game, each team finished with double digits in turnovers trying to shake off the rust of the year end break. Coffee County held Warren County to 3 free throws in the 3rd quarter to build a 26 point lead entering the 4th quarter on their way to their 14th win of the season. Bella Vinson was the leading scorer for the Lady Raiders as she had 16 points. Chloe Gannon came off the bench to pour in 14 points to earn the Stone Fort Mortgage player of the game honors.
In the boys’ game, Coffee County got inspired play as they controlled the pace of play and committed only 7 turnovers each half. The Red Raiders took a 2 point lead with 45 seconds left in the 1st half and maintained that lead for the remainder of the game. Coffee County built a double digit lead in the 4th quarter and for most of the final 8 minutes. Jaylon Wooten led the Raiders in scoring with 21 points as he was named the Stone Fort Mortgage player of the game. C.J. Anthony scored 13 points while Hayden Hullett had 8 points and Tyler Taylor added 7.
The Red Raiders will travel to Lewisburg on Saturday night for a JV/varsity doubleheader. The JV game will tip off at 5 PM at Marshall County High School. Both Raider teams are back at home on Tuesday as welcome Shelbyville to “The Patch.” Tip-off for the girls’ game is set for 6 PM; Thunder Radio will begin live coverage with the Powers Storage Pregame Show at 5:50.
Download the broadcast at: www.thunder1320.com/downloads