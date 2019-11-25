Coffee County CHS Basketball Sweeps Saturday Games to Open Season with Perfect Weekend

The Coffee County CHS basketball teams closed out the season opening Hall of Champions Classic on Saturday with 4 impressive performances. The Lady Raiders grabbed wins over Baylor and Huntland. The Red Raiders improved to 3 and 0 on the season after Saturday wins over Cannon County and Huntland.
The Lady Raiders opened up play on Saturday morning taking on a highly regarded Baylor team. The Lady Raiders used a strong 2nd half to roll to a 51 to 23 win. After leading by 9 at the half, Coffee County outscored Baylor 31 to 12 in the second half to get the win. Bella Vinson led the Lady Raiders in points with 11 points. Kiya Ferrell added 8 points and Jenna Garretson and Jalie Ruehling each finished with 7 points as Coffee County improved to 3 and 0 on the season.
In their final game of the night, the Lady Raiders got points from all 13 players dressed out as they pasted Huntland 83 to 19. Coffee County jumped out to a 25 to 3 lead in the first quarter to put the game on ice early. Vinson again led Coffee County in scoring with 18 points. Chloe Gannon added 10 points. Garretson and Ruehling each scored 9 points as the Lady Raiders finished the weekend with a record of 4 and 0.
The Red Raiders opened up on Saturday afternoon taking on a tenacious Cannon County team. The Red Raiders did well enough at the free throw line down the stretch to get a 50 to 45 win. Leading 38 to 31 entering the 4th quarter, Coffee County hit 5 of their 9 free throws in the 4th quarter to grab the win. Kyle Farless led Coffee County in scoring with 11 points. Jaylon Wooten finished with 10 points and Jaxon Vaughn added 8 points.
The Red Raiders closed out the night taking on Huntland. Coffee County jumped on the Hornets early as they built a 35 point halftime lead on the way to an 87 to 33 win. The Red Raiders hit 7 three pointers in the first half, including 6 in the 2nd quarter to open the season with a 3 to 0 record. Hayden Hullett and Trenton Scrivnor came off the bench to lead Coffee County in scoring as each dropped 18 points. Farless added 11 points in the impressive win for the Red Raiders.
Coffee County is back at home on Monday when they welcome While County to the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. The teams will also welcome the basketball teams of Deerfield Elementary and Hickerson Elementary as their special guests. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast. Tip-off is set for 6 PM; we will begin our live coverage with the Powers Storage Pregame Show at 5:50 PM.