Coffee County CHS Basketball Splits Monday Doubleheader with White County

Taking on White County for the first time since 2013, the Coffee County Central High School basketball teams hosted the visitors from Sparta on Monday night. The Lady Raiders saw a 4th quarter lead slip away as they fell 49 to 46. The Red Raiders rallied from a 1st half deficit to stun the Warriors 57 to 52.
In the girls’ game, the Lady Raiders took the early lead against White County and held it until the final minute before falling. Coffee County committed 7 turnovers in the 4th quarter, including 2 in the final minute as they suffered their first loss of the season. The Lady Raiders were led in scoring by Ellie Graham who had 20 points. Bella Vinson finished the game with 8 points and Kiya Ferrell added 5.
In the boys’ game, the Red Raiders fell behind by 11 points halfway through the 2nd quarter before mounting a comeback to close out the half. Trailing by 6 at the half, Coffee County outscored White County 17 to 6 in the 3rd quarter to take a lead they would never relinquish. The Red Raiders were led in scoring by Jaxon Vaughn who had 17 points, including 10 made free throws. Kyle Farless added 14 points and the duo of Rod Brinkley and Jaylen Wooten each tallied 8.
Coffee County will return to the court on Friday when they compete in the Mitch Wilson State Farm Classic in Woodbury on Friday and Saturday. The Red Raiders will take on Livingston Academy at noon on Friday and the Lady Raiders will take on Siegel at 1:30 PM. Both of those games will take place at Woodbury Grammar School and Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you all of Friday’s action.
You can download a recording of our broadcast at: www.thunder1320.com/downloads