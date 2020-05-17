Coffee County CHS Basketball Skills Camp Postponed

Coffee County CHS basketball coach Micah Williams announced on Friday that the annual Coffee County Basketball Skills Camp has been cancelled for 2020. The camp, which was scheduled for this summer.
The camp will be held each summer at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. The camp is open to boys and girls in the 2nd through the 8th grade. Coffee County CHS basketball caoch Micah Williams runs the camp with help from members of the CHS basketball team and the coaching staff. The camp will return in the summer of 2021.