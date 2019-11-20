Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Coffee County CHS Basketball Set to Host Weekend Tournament

2019 Coffee County CHS basketball Hall of Champions Schedule

For the 2nd year in a row, the Coffee County CHS basketball teams will open their season at home in a series of Hall of Champion games.  Twenty-three different teams from 14 different high schools will visit Manchester on Friday and Saturday for the 2 day event.  Twenty-two games will take place over the 2 day event with games at both Coffee County CHS and Coffee County Middle School. 

The Lady Raiders will play 4 games and the Red Raiders will play 3 games over the course of the weekend.  Thunder Radio will bring you the broadcast of Friday’s final 2 games from the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym.  At 6:30 PM, we will have the Lady Raiders game with Siegel and at 7:45 PM we will broadcast the Red Raiders game with Valor Collegiate Academy of Nashville.  As always, you can hear the broadcasts at 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM, AM 1320 and online at WMSRradio.com. 