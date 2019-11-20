Coffee County CHS Basketball Set to Host Weekend Tournament

For the 2nd year in a row, the Coffee County CHS basketball teams will open their season at home in a series of Hall of Champion games. Twenty-three different teams from 14 different high schools will visit Manchester on Friday and Saturday for the 2 day event. Twenty-two games will take place over the 2 day event with games at both Coffee County CHS and Coffee County Middle School.
The Lady Raiders will play 4 games and the Red Raiders will play 3 games over the course of the weekend. Thunder Radio will bring you the broadcast of Friday’s final 2 games from the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. At 6:30 PM, we will have the Lady Raiders game with Siegel and at 7:45 PM we will broadcast the Red Raiders game with Valor Collegiate Academy of Nashville. As always, you can hear the broadcasts at 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM, AM 1320 and online at WMSRradio.com.