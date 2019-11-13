Coffee County CHS Basketball Season Tickets Are On Sale

Season tickets for the upcoming season of Coffee County CHS basketball have gone on sale this week. Tickets are available for purchase between the hours of 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM Monday through Friday at the CHS Main office. Tickets are $60 each which is a one game discount over purchasing them at the door.
Season tickets, employee badges, and student Renaissance cards cannot be used for Hall of Champion, Christmas Tournament, or Post-Season games.
Tickets at the gate will be $6 for adults and $3 for students. Preschool children get in free.