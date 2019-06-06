Coffee County CHS Basketball Opens Play in Oakland

The Coffee County Red Raider basketball team opened up camp play on Thursday at Oakland. The varsity Red Raiders went 1 and 2 on the day. The JV team split their 2 contests winning one and losing one.
The varsity opened up with an excellent effort against Oakland battling them to the end before falling by 3 points. Immediately following that game, Coffee had to cross the road to Oakland Middle to take on Siegel. The Raiders dropped that contest to the talented Stars. Coffee County bounced back to defeat Moore County.
Coach Micah Williams was pleased with the competitiveness of his squad. “Our defense was much improved from last week” said Williams. He called out the play of Tyler Taylor and C.J. Anthony.
On Friday, the Raiders open up at 10 AM against Riverdale at Oakland Middle before moving back to Oakland High at 2 PM for a game against Wilson Central. They close the day with a 4 PM game against Eagleville at Oakland Middle. The JV will play Stewarts Creek at 11 AM at Oakland Middle before finishing at against Wilson Central at 3 PM in the Oakland High School Auxiliary gym.