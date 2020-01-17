Coffee County CHS Basketball Maintains District Lead with Sweep of Lincoln County

The Coffee County CHS basketball teams returned home on Friday night for a district doubleheader with Lincoln County. In a pair of games you heard here on Thunder Radio, Coffee County held onto their spots at the top of the district standings with a pair of wins. The Lady Raiders rallied to drop the Lady Falcons 35 to 32. The Red Raiders led from wire to wire in a 54 to 28 stomping of Lincoln County.
Jenna Garretson hit a pair of 3 pointers in the 4th quarter to give the Lady Raiders their 1st lead and their last lead of the 4th quarter. Tied at 23 entering the 4th quarter, the Lady Falcons used a 7 point run to take a 4 point lead with 2:25 remaining. Garretson’s 2nd three point basket of the 4th quarter, and a pair of Bella Vinson free throws, provided the winning margin for Coffee County. Garretson finished the game with 10 points, all of them coming in the 4th quarter, to be named the Stone Fort Mortgage player of the game. Vinson led Coffee County in scoring with 13 points. Ellie Graham added 5 points for the Lady Raiders who are now 5 and 0 in district play.
The Red Raiders jumped out to a 6 to 1 lead and stretched the margin to 13 at the half. Coffee County put the contest out of reach in the 3rd period as they outscored Lincoln County 16 to 4 in the decisive period. Jaylon Wooten led the Raiders in scoring with 10 points. Shawn Anderson came off the bench to add 9 points as he was named the Stone Fort Mortgage player of the game. Jaxon Vaughn also had 9 points and the duo of C.J. Anthony and Hayden Hullett chipped in 7 points apiece. The win moves the Raiders record to 4 and 1 in district play and in a 1st place tie atop the standings.
The Lady Raiders return to action on Saturday as they play host to Riverdale at 5 PM. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast of the game which is the 2nd game of the Region 4AAA doubleheader. Lincoln County will take on Stewarts Creek in the first game of the afternoon tipping off at 3:30 PM.
On Tuesday, Coffee County’s Raiders and Lady Raiders travel to Tullahoma to take on the rival Cats. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM. Thunder Radio’s live coverage will begin with the Powers Storage Pregame Show at 5:50 PM.
Download the broadcast at: www.ThunderRadio1320.com/downloads