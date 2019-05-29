Coffee County CHS Baseball to Host Summer Camp

The Coffee County CHS baseball will host a skills clinic on Monday, June 17th and Tuesday, June 18th at Powers Field. The camp is open to ages 5 to 17 years of age. The camp will run from 9 AM to 12 noon each day..
Campers will work with Head Coach David Martin, his high school staff (which includes Matthew Shepherd who pitched in San Diego Padres organization and J.V. Head Coach Parker Gunn), and some varsity players. Each camper will receive age appropriate hands on instruction in all aspects of the game.The camp is open to players of all ability and skill levels.
Cost for the camp is $40 per player when paid in advance and $50 the day of the camp. There is a half price discount for the 2nd, and all successive, siblings. All proceeds will go to benefit the Coffee County Central High School baseball team.
Campers will need to bring with them: Bat, Glove, Tennis Shoes, Cleats, Hat and Batting Helmet. Players will utilize the facilities at Powers Field and the Crethan Hansert Hitting Facility on the campus of Coffee County Central High School. Please contact David Martin (martindavid@k12coffee.net) or 931-743-2279 with any questions.