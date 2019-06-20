Coffee County CHS Baseball to Host Camp on Friday

The Coffee County CHS baseball skills clinic scheduled for Tuesday & Wednesday at Powers Field has been rescheduled for Friday morning. The camp is open to ages 5 to 17 years of age. The camp will run from 9 AM to 12 noon.
Campers will work with Head Coach David Martin, his high school staff (which includes Matthew Shepherd who pitched in San Diego Padres organization and J.V. Head Coach Parker Gunn), and some varsity players. Each camper will receive age appropriate hands on instruction in all aspects of the game. The camp is open to players of all ability and skill levels.
Campers will need to bring with them: Bat, Glove, Tennis Shoes, Cleats, Hat and Batting Helmet. Players will utilize the facilities at Powers Field and the Crethan Hansert Hitting Facility on the campus of Coffee County Central High School. Please contact David Martin (martindavid@k12coffee.net) or 931-743-2279 with any questions.