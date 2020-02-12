Coffee County CHS Baseball to Hold Spring Clinic

The Coffee County baseball team will be hosting their annual Spring Baseball Clinic on Saturday, March 14th. Players will utilize the facilities at Powers Field and the Crethan Hansert Hitting Facility on the campus of Coffee County Central High School. Campers will work with Red Raiders head coach David Martin and his staff along with members of the CHS varsity baseball team. Each camper will receive age appropriate, hands-on instruction in all aspects of the game.
The clinic is open to boys and girls ages 5 to 17 who wish to learn more about hitting, defense, base running and pitching. Campers should bring with them a bat, glove, tennis shoes, cleats, hat and batting helmet to the camp which will run from 9 AM to Noon. Concessions will also be made available at Powers Field on the day of the clinic.
Cost for the clinic is $20 per player if paid in advance. Cost of the clinic, if not paid before March 7th, will be $25. A sibling discount of half price will apply for any additional campers. If you have questions or wish to pre-register, contact Jamie Spry at: jamie.o.spry@adjent.com or call him at 931-273-2265.