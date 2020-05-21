Coffee County CHS Baseball Player Brandon Jernigan Signs Scholarship on Thursday

Coffee County senior Brandon Jernigan signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Jackson State Community College on Thursday. In a ceremony held at a private hitting facility, Jernigan signed to play baseball with the Jackson, Tennessee community college. Jernigan becomes the 3rd member of the Red Raider senior class to sign a college scholarship; with the possibility of more to come.
Jackson State is coached by David Winders who just finished his first year as the head coach of the Greenjays. Winders came to the baseball program after serving as the softball coach for the previous 12 years. Winders is also a graduate of Jackson State. Winders was excited about the signing. “Brandon fits a need at the plate for us” said Winders. “He also provides us a quality arm that will help our pitching staff” added Winders.
Jernigan said that Jackson State was the right fit for him and he felt it from the beginning.
Jernigan expects to be a dual player as he will be in the hitting lineup and pitch. Jernigan said the faculties are “super nice” and he is looking forward to playing on the field. “I love the field there; they got some nice trees behind the fence.” Jernigan was appreciative of Coffee County head coach David Martin’s influence on him both on the field and in the classroom.
Coach Martin, who also attended Jackson State, was happy for Brandon and his opportunity to play at the college level. “Brandon has a great love for the game” said Martin. When asked what would make him successful at the college level, Martin said “it is dedication and determination. Brandon is always striving for success and has a willingness to learn. I know Brandon is going to a good place and will represent Coffee County well.”