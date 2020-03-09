Coffee County CHS Baseball Falls in Season Opener at Columbia

The Coffee County CHS baseball team opened the season on the road in Columbia on Monday. In a district matchup you heard here on Thunder Radio, the Red Raiders surrendered 3 unearned runs in the 1st inning in a 7 to 3 loss.
Hayden Skipper got the start on the mound and surrendered a leadoff walk that came around to score after an error on a sacrifice bunt. Columbia built a 7 to 0 lead as Lion pitcher Jaden Hamm carried a no-hitter into the 5th inning. In the 5th, the Red Raiders rallied for 3 runs and loaded the bases before Columbia stalled the rally. Skipper had an RBI double for the big hit of the frame. Skipper had the only extra base hit in the game for Coffee County as he was named the Mid Tenn Turf player of the game. Coffee County finished with 3 hits as Skylar Bratcher and Lane Spry added singles.
After the game, Coach David Martin had this to say about his team’s performance in the post game show:
The Red Raiders will host their home opener on Tuesday for the 2nd game of the district series with Columbia. First pitch is set for 4 PM at Powers Field; weather permitting.