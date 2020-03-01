Coffee County CHS Baseball Drops Saturday Scrimmage

The Coffee County CHS baseball got in their 3rd scrimmage game of the spring on Saturday at Powers Field. The Red Raiders hosted Central Magnet School out of Murfreesboro for the 12 inning scrimmage. The visiting Tigers scored 8 runs in the last 5 innings to claim the win.
Brandon Jernigan was the hitting star for Coffee County as he had a single, a home run and 2 RBI. Wyatt Nugent had a pair of singles and Hayden Skipper had a double and 2 walks. The Red Raiders used 6 pitchers on the day. Zach Milan had 4 strikeouts in 2 innings while Hayden Skipper got the start and struck out 4 in 3 innings of work.
Coffee County will host their final scrimmage on Saturday as they welcome Lebanon to Powers Field. First pitch is set for noon and the public is invited to attend. The Red Raiders will open the season at home on Monday, March 9th when they host Columbia. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast of that game with 1st pitch scheduled for 4 PM.