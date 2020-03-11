Coffee County CHS Baseball Drops Heartbreaker to Columbia on Wednesday Night

The Coffee County CHS baseball team hosted Columbia on Wednesday in the 2nd game of their season series. The Red Raiders were looking to bounce back from a loss to the Lions on Monday in Columbia. The Red Raiders fought hard before falling 2 to 1.
Coffee County pushed a run across in the 2nd inning without getting a hit as Brandon Jernigan got on board on a dropped 3rd strike and his courtesy runner came around to score on an RBI groundout by Dylan Koon. Columbia scored twice in the 6th inning as they strung together a walk, 2 singles and a fielder’s choice. Hayden Skipper had the only hit for Coffee County with that coming to lead off the bottom of the 1st inning. Griffin Meeker took the loss on the bump for Coffee County as he surrendered 1 earned run while surrendering 5 hits and striking out 2.
The Red Raiders will return to action on Friday at Powers Field. Coffee County will host Pope John Paul II in a non-district game. First pitch is set for 3:30 PM and Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast. Our live coverage begins with the pregame show at 3:20.