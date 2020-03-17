Coffee County CHS Baseball Clinic Postponed

With Coffee County School System closing down until March 31st due to COVID-19 virus concerns and the cancellation of all sporting events, the Coffee County CHS baseball team has been forced to postpone their Spring Baseball Clinic indefinitely. The clinic had been scheduled for this Saturday, March 21st.
In a message posted on Facebook, Coach David Martin said “we will still have the camp when things return to normal and students return to school.” Anyone having questions, or wishing to get a refund(provided they have prepaid for the class), can email Coach Martin at: martindavid@k12coffee.net
Players will utilize the facilities at Powers Field and the Crethan Hansert Hitting Facility on the campus of Coffee County Central High School. Campers will work with Red Raiders head coach David Martin and his staff along with members of the CHS varsity baseball team. Each camper will receive age appropriate, hands-on instruction in all aspects of the game. Thunder Radio will let you know when the camp is rescheduled.