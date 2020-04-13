Coffee County CHS Baseball and Softball Fields Light Up Monday Night for Spring Sport Athletes

The Coronavirus pandemic has shut down all school activities at Tennessee high schools and it is unclear for how long that will continue. During a time when baseball and softball fields would normally be full of excited prep athletes, uncertainty has put in jeopardy the senior season of Red Raider and Lady Raider athletes alike.
A pair of Coffee County CHS coaches have joined the #BeTheLight movement. Coach David Martin of the CHS baseball team first lit up Powers Field on Friday night and was joined by Coach Brandon McWhorter on Monday night at Terry Floyd Field. The baseball field will continue to be lit up for several more nights. The softball field will be lit up again on April 21st which was originally scheduled to be Senior Night.
The movement, which began in Texas, has schools all across the U.S. turn on their stadium lights at 8:20 PM(or 2020 military time) for twenty minutes and twenty seconds, honoring these spring athletes.