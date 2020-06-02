Coffee County CHS Athletics Announces a Trio of Assistant Coach Hires

Coffee County Central High School announced the hiring of a trio of coaches on Tuesday. The Raiders added three familiar faces as assistant coaches. Ashley Woods will join the staff of the Lady Raider soccer program as an assistant coach. Parker Gunn will join the Raider golf program as an assistant coach. Kyle Douglas will take a position as as assistant baseball coach in addition to a teaching position.
Woods is a 2018 Coffee County CHS graduate and played soccer for the Lady Raiders under head coach David Amado. Woods signed a college soccer scholarship to Motlow after her graduation. Woods completed her eligibility in the fall for the Lady Bucks as the starting goalkeeper as she had a 13 and 3 record with 8 shutouts and an 87.7 save percentage. Woods will join the staff of head coach Lee Xixis, who was an assistant coach during Woods’ high school career.
Gunn will become the new assistant coach for the Raider golf teams. Gunn, a math teacher at CHS, will assist new Raider golf coach Brad Costello. Gunn has been an assistant baseball coach for the last several years on the staff of David Martin. Gunn will remain an assistant coach for the baseball program.
Douglas played baseball for Brent Whitlock at Coffee County Central High School and graduated in 2014. Douglas was the District Pitcher-of-the-Year as a senior and signed to play college baseball at Freed-Hardeman University. Douglas served one year as a graduate assistant coach at Freed-Hardeman before taking the head baseball coach position at LaVergne High School in 2020.