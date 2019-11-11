Coffee County CHS Announces Plans for Sports Hall of Fame

Coffee County Central High School Principal Paul Parsley and Athletic Director Rebecca Koger are proud to announce the creation of a Sports Hall of Fame at CHS. The Hall will be located near the gym.
Nominations begin in January 2020 and the first class will be selected in the summer of 2020. Former athletes can be nominated as individuals or as a team. Community members who have made significant contributions to CHS athletics can also be nominated. Inductees will be chosen by committee.
More information, including the forms to nominate a person, will be available on the CHS website in early January 2020.