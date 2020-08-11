Coffee County Central releases ticket information for home opener against Franklin County

If you plan to attend to attend the Coffee County Central Red Raider football season opener on Friday, Aug. 21 at Carden-Jarrell Field, get your tickets before you go..
Coffee County athletic department has announced that no tickets will be sold at the game – you must pre-purchase your tickets.
There will also be an attendance cap of 2,623, according to TSSAA recommendations.
Tickets go on sale at the Central High School Main office (100 Red Raider Dr.) on Aug. 19 and will remain on sale Thursday and Friday, Aug. 20-21. Tickets may be purchased between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on these days.
Adult tickets are $7, student tickets are $5 and preschool children and younger are free.
You can also purchase tickets digitally through a smartphone app called “GoFan.” To do this, you will need to download the app, search for Coffee County Central High School, select the event and purchase a ticket. However, if you use the app there is a convenience fee that does not go to CHS. Also, CHS will not issue refunds for digital tickets.
Fans coming from Franklin County may also purchase tickets from Franklin County High School, where a limited number of tickets will be available.
For those who do attend games – all coaches, players, team personnel, officials, administrators and fans must have their temperature checked prior to entering the facility. Masks and facial coverings will be required onsite except for children under two and people with medical conditions. Social distancing is strongly encouraged.
Concessions will be available, but only pre-packaged, sealed foods and drinks will be available for purchase.
Every Coffee County game this season will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio – 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM and streamed at www.thunder1320.com. This is the 63rd consecutive year of Thunder Radio carrying Red Raider football on the radio.