Coffee County Central baseball, softball district tournament brackets are set

With the regular season wrapping up early this week – District 6-4A postseason brackets are now out for the Coffee County Central Red Raider baseball team and Lady Raider softball team.
Good news – games are in Manchester.
The Lady Raider softball team is the no. 1 seed entering the softball tournament and, as long as the Lady Raiders keep winning, will remain at home for the duration of the tournament. The only way they would travel would be if they reached the championship game out of the loser’s bracket.
The Lady Raiders open the tournament at 6 p.m. Thursday – hosting no. 4 seed Shelbyville. That game will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio. If they win, they will be at home again Friday at 6 p.m. and that will be a Thunder Radio broadcast.
Meanwhile, the Raider baseball team is the no. 2 seed and will be at home for the duration of the District tournament as Manchester is the host site for all games. The Raiders will play at 7 p.m. Friday against no. 3 Warren County. They went 2-2 against the Pioneers this season. They will play again at noon or 2:30 p.m. Saturday depending on if they win or lose Friday – the Saturday game will be a Thunder Radio broadcast.
Both baseball and softball tournaments are double elimination. The top two teams will advance to the Region 3-4A semi-finals. All Thunder Radio broadcasts can be heard at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app and thunde1320.com.
Full brackets below: