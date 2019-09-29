Coffee County Bass Club Team Competes in 1st State Trail Event of Season

One boat from the Coffee County Youth Bass Club made the long trek to Byrdstown on Saturday to compete in the 1st Tennessee Bass Nation High School/Youth state trail event of the season. Competing against 207 other boats from across the state, the Coffee County team fared pretty well on the waters of Dale Hollow Lake. At the end of the day, the Raider anglers landed a pair of keepers and all important points in the season standings.
The Wells brothers team of Dawson and Branson represented the red and black on the day as they finished with a 2 fish total of 3.19 pounds. That total was good enough for 41st place in the crowded field.
The Coffee County Youth Bass Club will return to the water on Saturday when they visit the friendly waters of Tims Ford for a Region tournament. That event will have their “blast off” at first light from the Winchester City Park.