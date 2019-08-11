Coffee County Bass Club Members Close Out National Tournament on Friday

A trio of boats represented the Coffee County Youth Bass Club on Thursday and Friday in the Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster High School Championship on Kentucky Lake. The teams of Jacob Garms and Colby Thurmond, Dawson and Branson Wells, and Kaden Freeze and Briley Sain represented Coffee County in the 3 day championship which featured 330 boats from across the United Sates.
The entire tournament field fished Thursday and Friday with the top 12 teams advancing to Saturday’s final. None of the Coffee County squads advanced to Saturday’s final. The team of Sain and Freeze was the top finisher for the Raider anglers as they netted a pair of fish totaling 7 lbs, 2 ounces to finish in 122nd place. Garms and Thurmond landed 1 keeper which tipped the scales at 1 lb, 14 ounces. The Wells brothers finished the tournament with an empty live well.
2019 was the first time 3 boats from the Coffee County club qualified for the national tournament. For more information about the Coffee County Youth Bass Club, visit their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/coffeecountyfishing/