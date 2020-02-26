Coffee County Basketball’s Region Opponents Decided

The Coffee County CHS basketball teams found out on Monday & Tuesday who their 1st round opponents will be for the opening round of the Region 4AAA basketball tournament. The Lady Raiders found out on Monday night that they will face Blackman on Friday night in an opening round game. The Red Raiders found out on Tuesday night that they will travel to Blackman on Saturday night for their opening round game.
The Lady Raiders, who finished in 1st place in the District 8AAA regular season and in 1st place District 8AAA tournament, will host the Lady Blaze at 7 PM at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. The Lady Blaze finished the regular season as District 7AAA’s #1 seeded team as they finished with a 14 and 0 record in the district. The Lady Blaze lost to Oakland and Stewarts Creek in the District 7AAA tournament to be the 4th seeded team in the Region Tournament. When contacted by Thunder Radio on Tuesday, Coach Joe Pat Cope had this to say about the home court advantage the Lady Raiders gain by playing at “The Patch”.
On Wednesday, we will talk to Red Raider head coach Micah Williams.