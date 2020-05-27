Coffee County Basketball’s Jaylon Wooten Signs College Scholarship

Coffee County Central High School senior basketball player Jaylon Wooten made it official on Wednesday; he will continue his basketball career at the college level at Cleveland State. Wooten, surrounded by family and coaches, signed a national letter of intent to continue his basketball career at the Cleveland, Tennessee junior college. Wooten announced his verbal commitment in early April but held off on the signing ceremony due to the Governor’s Stay at Home orders in effect.
When asked about choosing Cleveland State, Wooten had this to say: “They gave me a good offer and I think they are really gonna help me” said Wooten. Jaylon wanted to thank his family, teammates and coaches for giving him the opportunity to play college ball. When asked about where he expects to help the team, Jaylon had this to say:
Raider head coach Micah Williams was effusive for his praise of Wooten. “He brought a lot of leadership to the team. Coming in as a senior is not always the easiest thing to do, but him being originally from here and knowing some of the players helped.” When asked about what would make him successful at the college level, Williams had this to say:
Wooten led the Red Raiders to a regular season District 8AAA title and a region tournament berth in the 2019-20 season. For the season, Jaylon averaged 15 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists per game on the year. Wooten was named the regular season District 8AAA Most Valuable Player.