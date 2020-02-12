Coffee County Basketball Teams Host Senior Night on Thursday; Prepare for District Tournament

The Coffee County CHS basketball teams will host Tullahoma on Thursday night in their final regular season home games of the year. Thursday night’s doubleheader at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym will be Senior Night. Thunder Radio, your exclusive home for Coffee County Central High School basketball, will be on hand to bring you the broadcast. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM; our live coverage will begin at 5:50 with the Powers Storage Pregame Show.
The Red Raiders and Lady Raiders have each clichéd the regular season district titles and will enter next week’s district tournament as the #1 seeded teams. Additionally, both Coffee County teams will receive 1st round byes and have automatically qualified for the Region 4AAA Tournament. The District 8AAA tournament will open on Saturday with a pair of play-in games. The remainder of the tournament will be held at Lincoln County High School. The Red Raiders will open up tournament play on Thursday at Lincoln County at 6 PM. The Lady Raiders will play in their semifinal game on Friday at 6 PM. The finals and consolation games will take place on Saturday and all of those games will take place at Lincoln County High School in Fayetteville.