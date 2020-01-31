Coffee County Basketball Sweeps Shelbyville on Friday Night

The Coffee County Central High School basketball teams traveled to Shelbyville on Friday night for a district doubleheader. Looking to strengthen their hold on the top spots in the district, Coffee County came home with 2 wins in a pair of games you heard here on Thunder Radio. The Lady Raiders clobbered the Eaglettes 75 to 44. The Red Raiders clipped the Eagles 56 to 34.
The Lady Raiders rode the red hot shooting of Bella Vinson in the 1st half to stay in front of the Eaglettes. After Coffee County built a 6 point lead in the 1st quarter, Shelbyville kept the game close until the final 3 minutes of the 1st half. Coffee County opened the 2nd half on a 16 to 3 run to build a 22 point lead and Shelbyville could never get the margin before 20 the rest of the game. Vinson scored 15 points in the 1st quarter and 23 in the 1st half behind five 3 point baskets. Vinson finished with eight 3 pointers and 32 points for the game earning the Stone Fort Mortgage player of the game award. Chloe Gannon added 12 points and Jalie Ruehling netted 6.
The Red Raiders had their hands full with the Eagles in the first half. In a game that saw neither team take a lead of more than 3 points for the first 12 minutes, Coffee County closed out the half on an 11 to 0 run to take a 10 point lead into halftime. The Raiders held Shelbyville to 15 points in the 2nd half as they rolled to their 17th win of the year and improved to 8 and 1 in district play. Connor Shemwell was the leading scorer for Coffee County as he had 15 points earning the Stone Fort Mortgage player of the game honor. Jaylon Wooten netted 13 points and Jaxon Vaughn finished the night with 9.
Coffee County is off on Tuesday and will return to the court on Friday, February 7th at home against Lawrence County. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM and Thunder Radio will bring you the broadcast beginning with the Powers Storage Pregame Show at 5:50.
Download the broadcast at: www.Thunder1320.com/Downloads