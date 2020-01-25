Coffee County Basketball Sweeps Columbia on Friday Night

The Coffee County CHS basketball team traveled to Columbia on Friday for a district doubleheader with Columbia. The Lady Raiders grabbed their 20th victory of the season with a 62 to 44 win over the Lady Lions. The Red Raiders played a near perfect 2nd half to get a 57 to 46 victory and the district sweep.
In the girls’ game, Coffee County opened up a 16 point lead going into the halftime break and pushed the lead 22 with 6 minutes left in the game. Bella Vinson was Coffee County’s leading scorer as she netted 27 points to be named the Stone Fort Mortgage player of the game. Jenna Garretson added 14 points and freshman post player Chloe Gannon finished with 8 points off the bench. The win keeps the Lady Raiders in 1st place in the district with a 7 and 0 record in league games and a 20 and 3 mark overall.
In the boys’ game, Coffee County carried a 1 point lead into the half and outscored the Lions 18 to 9 in the 3rd period to own a 10 point advantage entering the final period. The Red Raiders held off a pair of furious rallies in the 4th quarter as Columbia got the deficit to 6 points on 2 different occasions. C.J. Anthony led the Red Raiders in scoring as he had 12 points to be named the Stone Fort Mortgage player of the game. Jaxon Vaughn chipped in 11 points and Jaylon Wooten knocked down 10 points, including 3 clutch free throws in the 4th quarter. The win improves the Raiders district mark to 6 and 0 as they sit atop the district standings. Coffee COunty improved to 15 and 6 with the huge road win.
The Raider teams return home on Tuesday night. Coffee County will play host to Lincoln County at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. Thunder Radio will be on hand, as always, to bring you all the action. Tip off for the girls’ game is 6 PM; we begin our exclusive live coverage with the Powers Storage pregame show at 5:50.
