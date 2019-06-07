Coffee County Basketball Sweeps 3 Games on Friday at Oakland

The Raiders got wins over Riverdale, Wilson Central and Eagleville. Coach Micah Williams was pleased with how his team shared the ball on the offensive end of the floor and defending and rebounding on the defensive end. Williams called out the outstanding play of Jaylon Wooten, Kyle Farless, Tyler Taylor, C.J. Anthony and Hayden Hullett. He wants his team to get better in their transition defense as they continue the summer season.
Coach Micah Williams will be a guest on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast live each Saturday from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard exclusively on Thunder Radio.