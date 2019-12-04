Coffee County Basketball Splits Tuesday Doubleheader with Warren County

The Coffee County CHS basketball teams rolled up Highway 55 on Tuesday for a renewal with their fiercest non-district rival, Warren County. In a pair of games you heard here on Thunder Radio, the Lady Raiders crushed the Lady Pioneers 67 to 32. The Red Raiders fell to Warren County 67 to 49
In the girls’ game, Coffee County got off to a red hot start as they went on a 12 to 0 run in the 1st quarter to open up a 14 point lead heading to the 2nd quarter. Leading by 21 at the half, the Lady Raiders padded that lead 41 points in the 3rd quarter to run away with the win. Bella Vinson was the leading scorer for Coffee County as she had 28 points. Jenna Garretson came off the bench to play her best game of the year, finishing with 10 points. The win moves the Lady Raiders to 7 and 1 on the season.
In the boys’ game, Coffee County battled back from an early deficit to tie the game at 9 going to the 2nd quarter. In the 2nd stanza, Warren County found their long range shooting touch as they took a 13 point lead into the locker room at intermission. In the 3rd quarter, the strong outside shooting and dominance on the board by the Pioneers thwarted any Coffee County rallies. The loss drops the Raiders to 5 and 2 on the season. C.J. Anthony was the leading scorer for the Raiders as he had 13 points. Jaxon Vaughn finished with 7 as 11 different Red Raiders scored in the game.
Coffee County will hit the road again on Friday as they make the trek to Sparta to battle White County in a rematch from last week. The girls’ game is set to tip off at 6 PM with the boys’ game to follow. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you all the action beginning with the Char-El Apartment and Home Rental pregame show at 5:50.