Coffee County Basketball Splits Friday Doubleheader in Woodbury

The Coffee County Central High School basketball teams traveled to Woodbury on Black Friday to open play in the Mitch Wilson State Farm Classic. The Red Raiders dropped their first decision on the year as they lost to Livingston Academy 76 to 75. The Lady Raiders battled hard and got a 51 to 30 win.
In the boys’ game, the Red Raiders built an 18 point lead with 2:30 left in the 3rd quarter. From that point, Livingston Academy outscored the Red Raiders 16 to 5 to close out the quarter to take the momentum into the 4th quarter. The Raiders fell behind for the first time with 4 minutes left in the game to set up an exciting final. The Raiders missed a pair of free throws in the final 10 seconds and 6 in the 4th quarter as their record fell to 4 and 1. Jaylon Wooten led Coffee County with 21 points. Kyle Farless and Rob Brinkley added 13 points each.
The Lady Raiders fell behind 7 to 0 in the first 2 minutes if their game. Coffee County rallied to score the final 10 points of the quarter to take a lead into the 2nd quarter. Coffee County had a cold shooting night as they opened 1 of 10 from behind the 3 point line and hit only 12 of their 25 free throws in the game. Bella Vinson Led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 18 points. Ellie Chumbley, Kiya Ferrell and Jenna Garretson each finsihed with 6 points. The win improves the Lady Raiders record to 5 and 1.
Coffee County will return to the court on Saturday when they finish up play in the Mitch Wilson State Farm Classic in Woodbury. The Red Raiders will take on Macon County at 3 PM. The Lady Raiders will follow the Red Raiders again as they are set to take on Huntland at 4:30 PM. Both games will be held at Cannon County High School.
You can download a recording of our broadcast at: www.thunder1320.com/downloads