Coffee County Basketball Splits District Opener on Friday Night

The Coffee County CHS basketball teams opened up district play on Friday in Winchester. Taking on their old rival Franklin County, the Lady Raiders raced out to a huge lead and coasted to a 73 to 34. The Red Raiders had a last-second shot come up short as they fell 73 to 72 to the Rebels.
The Lady Raiders got off to a red-hot start hitting seven 1st National Bank 3-point baskets in the first half to lead 38 to 17 at intermission. Coffee County went on a 16 to nothing run in the middle of the 3rd quarter to take a 30 point lead into the fourth quarter as Coach Joe Pat Cope emptied his bench. Ten different Lady Raiders scored on the night led by Ellie Graham who had 16 points and she was named the Stonefort Mortgage player of the game. Bella Vinson added 14 points as Coffee County improved to 9 and 2 on the year and 1 and 0 in district play.
The Red Raiders got off to a slow start trailing 11 to 3 in the first quarter. Coffee County battled back and tied the game at 35 going to the half. In the second half Franklin County used 2nd chance points to pull out to an 11 point lead midway through the 4th quarter. Coffee County cut the deficit to 3 with 14 seconds to play but missed a pair of last-second three-point shots in the loss. Coffee County’s regular season record now stands at 7 and 4. Kyle Farless led Coffee County in scoring with 20 points as he was named the Stonefort Mortgage player of the game Jaylon Wooten had 18 points while Jackson Vaughn added 10.
The Lady Raiders will travel to Chattanooga on Saturday night to take on Baylor. That game will take place at 4 PM(EST) at Baylor. Both the Red Raiders and Lady Raiders will return home on Monday for a make-up game with Columbia. Thunder Radio will be on hand on Monday night to bring you the district matchup with Columbia. The Powers Storage Pregame Show tips off our live coverage at 5:50. Tipoff is set for 6:00 PM at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym.
Download the broadcast at: www.ThunderRadio.com/Downloads