Coffee County Basketball Opens Season with Huge Wins

The Coffee County Central High School basketball teams opened their season at home on Friday night. Hosting the first of 2 days of Hall of Champions Classic games, the Lady Raiders got a pair of wins while the Red Raiders captured a win in their only contest. All 3 wins by the home teams involved Coffee County invoking the Mercy Rule on their way to victories.
The Lady Raiders opened the night with a 103 to 14 win over Valor Collegiate Academy. The Lady Raiders jumped out to a 27 point lead after 1 quarter and held a 53 to 5 lead at the half. Twelve different Lady Raiders scored in the contest as Coffee County finished with 13 made 3 point baskets. Bella Vinson led Coffee County in scoring as she had 29 points. Chloe Gannon added 20 points and Jalie Ruehling chipped in 13 points.
In the second game, the Lady Raiders fell behind early before rolling over the Siegel Stars 68 to 27. Coffee County fell behind 12 to 6 before Vinson hit a 3 pointer to eclipse the 1,000 point mark for her career. That made 3 pointer keyed a Lady Raider run that saw them close out the half on a 31 to 6 run. That cushion was pushed to a 35 point lead heading into the 4th quarter as Coffee County against emptied the bench in the 4th quarter. Tem different Lady Raiders scored in the game led by Vinson who had 15. Gannon chipped in another 12 while Jenna Garretson and Alivia Reel each added 8 points.
The Red Raiders jumped out to a 6 to 0 lead over Valor Collegiate and never trailed in a 75 to 34 win. A scrappy Wildcat squad from Nashville cut the deficit to 2 points before Coffee County went on a 10 point run. Valor could never get that lead below double figures the rest of the game. Kyle Farless was the leading scorer for Coffee County as he had 15 points. Roderic Brinkley was beast on the offensive boards as he added 12 points. Tyler Taylor knocked down 10 points for Coffee County.
Coffee County will host a full day of Hall of Champion games on Saturday at CHS and the Coffee County Middle School. Both the Red Raiders and Lady Raiders will play a pair of games at Coffee County’s Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. The Lady Raiders will play Baylor at 11:30 AM and Huntland at 5:45. The Red Raiders will take on Cannon County at 2 PM and Huntland at 7 PM.
