Coffee County Basketball on Thunder Radio on Black Friday

The Coffee County CHS basketball teams will compete in the Mitch Wilson State Farm Classic on Friday and Saturday in Woodbury. The Red Raiders will open up tournament play on Friday at noon as they take on Livingston Academy at Woodbury Grammar School. They close out tournament play on Saturday at 3 PM against Macon County at Cannon County High. The Lady Raiders will take on Siegel on Friday afternoon after the Red Raiders game at Woodbury Grammar School. On Saturday, the Lady Raiders will follow the Red Raiders again as they are set to take on Huntland at 4:30 PM at Cannon County High School.
Thunder Radio will travel to Woodbury on Friday to bring you the action from Woodbury Grammar School. We will begin our live coverage with the Char-El Apartments and Home Rental Pregame show at 11:50 AM. Tipoff is set for noon.