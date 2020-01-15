Coffee County Basketball Gets Tuesday Sweep at Lawrence County

The Coffee County CHS basketball teams traveled to Lawrenceburg on Tuesday for a huge district doubleheader. In a pair of games you heard here on Thunder Radio, both Raider teams grabbed wins in the doubleheader sweep. The Lady Raiders won 56 to 34 while the Raiders completed the sweep with a 77 to 53 defeat of the Wildcats.
In a battle of 3 and 0 teams in the girls’ game, the Lady Raiders saw Lawrence County cut the Coffee County lead to 6 points with 6 minutes remaining in the game. Coffee County closed out the game on a 18 to 2 run to seize the crucial district win. The Lady Raiders were 7 of 9 at the free throw at the line in the 4th quarter to take over first place in the district standings. Bella Vinson led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 19 points. Ellie Graham had five 3 pointers in the first half to finish with 15 points and earn the Stone Fort Mortgage Player of game honors. Jalie Ruehling added 10 points for Coffee County.
In the boys’ game, Lawrence County got off to a hot start grabbing an early 5 point lead. The Red Raiders rallied to tie the game at 20 entering the 2nd quarter. In the 2nd quarter, Coffee County opened the frame on an 11 to 2 run and never trailed again. Jaxon Vaughn came off the bench to lead the Raiders in scoring as he netted 18 points and earned the Stone Fort Mortgage Player of game honors. C.J. Anthony added 16 points and Kyle Farless poured in 15. The win moves the Red Raiders into a first place tie in the district with a record of 3 and 1 in district play.
Coffee County returns home on Friday as they play host to Lincoln County. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast. Tip-off is set for 6 PM, our live coverage begins with the Powers Storage Pregame show at 5:50.
Download the broadcast at: www.ThunderRadio1320.com/downloads