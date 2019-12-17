Coffee County Basketball Gets Sweep over Columbia in District Home Opener on Monday

The Coffee County CHS basketball teams hosted their first district home games of the season on Monday night as they welcomed Columbia to the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. In a pair of games you heard here on Thunder Radio, Coffee County fought to an exciting sweep over the visiting Lions. The Lady Raiders raced to a 69 to 34 win while the Red Raiders held off a talented Columbia team 48 to 45.
In the girls’ game, the Lady Raiders jumped out to a 13 to 1 advantage in the 1st quarter and the Lady Lions could never get the lead back under 10 points the rest of the night. Coffee County forced 17 turnovers, including 7 in the 3rd period to grab their 11th win on the season. Marley Perry came off the bench to lead the Lady Raiders in scoring with 13 points as she was named the Stone Fort Mortgage player of the game. Bella Vinson added 12 points and Jalie Ruehling finished with 10 points.
In the boys’ game, the Red Raiders led at the end of each quarter and only trailed for 27 seconds of the 2nd quarter to earn the huge district win. Coffee County built a 9 point lead in the 3rd quarter only to see cut it to 4 points with 40 seconds to go. Hayden Hullett fed Roderic Brinkley on a lob to give the senior an ally-opp dunk which cooled the Columbia momentum. Hullett also forced a Columbia turnover in the final minute of the game as he was named the Stone Fort Mortgage player of the game. Kyle Farless led Coffee County in scoring with 12 points, including a big three-pointer in the 4th quarter. Jaylen Wooten added 9 points and Jaxon Vaughn finished with 7 on the night. The win raises Coffee County’s record to 8 and 4.
The Lady Raiders will be off until after Christmas when they will play 3 games in 3 days beginning on December 26th at Riverdale. The Red Raiders will hit the court again on Thursday night as they will host Knowledge Academy of Nashville on the opening night of the Red Raider Christmas Tournament. Tip-off is set for 6:30 PM at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. The 3 day tournament concludes on Saturday.
