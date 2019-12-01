Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Coffee County Basketball Finishes Woodbury Tournament with a Pair of Wins on Saturday

Hayden Hullett of CHS basketball

The Coffee County CHS basketball teams returned to Woodbury on Saturday for the final day of the Mitch Wilson State Farm Classic.  The Red Raiders got a last second bucket from Jaylon Wooten to capture a 53 to 51 win over Macon County.  The Lady Raiders rolled up a 52 to 30 victory over Huntland. 

The Red Raiders struggled in the first half as Macon County went on a 15 to 2 run in the first half to build at 21 to 8 lead.  Coffee County rallied from a 9 point halftime deficit to cut the deficit to 3 going to the 4th quarter.  In the 4th quarter, the Raiders tied the game late settling up a final play in the closing seconds.  After Hayden Hullett took the inbounds pass, he found Jaylon Wooten under the basket for the game-winning shot.  Wooten led the team in scoring with 13 points.  Hullett added 10 points, including 3 three pointers in the 2nd half.  Rod Brinkley added 9 points with all of them coming in the 4th quarter. 

Jalie Ruehling of CHS basketball

The Lady Raiders held Huntland scoreless in the 1st quarter as they built a 21 to 0 lead.  The Lady Raiders played a nearly flawless game as they committed only 5 foul on the game and were 8 of 12 at the free throw line.  Nine different Coffee County cagers scored on the night led by Bella Vinson who finished with 16 points.  Jalie Ruehling and Marley Perry chipped in 6 points apiece and four different Lady Raiders finished with 4 points. 

Coffee County returns to action on Tuesday when they travel up Highway 55 to tangle with non-district rival Warren County.  Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you all the action beginning with the Powers Storage Pregame Show at 5:50.  Tipoff is set for 6 PM at Warren County High School. 