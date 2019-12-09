Coffee County Basketball Cruises to Pair to Wins at Grundy County

The Coffee County Central High School basketball teams traveled to Grundy County on Monday night. The Lady Raiders got a runaway bounce back win as they stung Grundy County 66 to 31. The Red Raiders got their 2nd straight easy win as they dumped the Yellow Jackets 70 to 35.
The Lady Raiders jumped out to an early lead as they led 13 to 0 before Grundy County could score and 25 to 6 after 1 quarter. Coffee County stretched the lead to 36 after 3 quarters to get a running clock for the entire 4th quarter. Bella Vinson finished the game with a team high 14 points. Ellie Graham added 12 points and Jenna Garretson netted 10 points as she earned the Stone Fort Mortgage player of the game honor.
The Red Raiders started out sloppy as they saw Grundy County forge a 5 point lead heading to the 2nd quarter. In the 2nd quarter, Coffee County outscored the Yellow Jackets 22 to 7 effectively ending Grundy’s upset hopes. Coffee County opened the 2nd half on a 16 to 0 run and coasted to the Mercy Rule win. Kyle Farless led the Raiders in scoring with 24 points as he was named the Stone Fort Mortgage player of the game. Rod Brinkley came off the bench to net 12 points. Jaylon Wooten tallied 10 for Coffee County.
The Raiders are back in action on Tuesday night when they welcome Columbia to the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym for their first district game of the year. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the varsity game. Out live coverage will begin with the Char-El Apartment and Home Rental Pregame Show at 5:50.
Download the broadcast at: www.Thunder1320.com/downloads