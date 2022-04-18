Coffee County baseball, softball both hosting tournaments in Manchester this weekend

Get ready for a busy weekend in Manchester.
Coffee County Central High School baseball team will be hosting the Crethan Hansert Memorial Tournament this Thursday through Saturday. Meanwhile, the CHS Lady Raider softball team will be welcoming multiple teams for the Coffee County Classic – to be hosted at Terry Floyd Field and multiple fields at Dave King Park.
Below is the Coffee County slate of games.
|4/21/22
|7:15 p.m.
|CHS
|Baseball
|Marshall Co
|Home
|4/22/22
|7:15 p.m.
|CHS
|Baseball
|Tullahoma
|Home
|4/22/22
|4:30 p.m.
|CHS
|Softball
|Baylor
|Home
|4/22/22
|8:10 p.m.
|CHS
|Softball
|Covington
|Home
|4/23/22
|9 a.m.
|CHS
|Softball
|Cheatham
|Dave King Field 7
|4/23/22
|12:40 p.m.
|CHS
|Softball
|Boyd
|Dave King Field 8
|4/23/22
|5:10 p.m.
|CHS
|Softball
|Greenbriar
|Field 7
|4/23/22
|9 a.m.
|CHS
|Baseball
|Lincoln County
|Home