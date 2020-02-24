Coffee County Anglers Fish Nickajack on Saturday

The Coffee County Youth Bass Club traveled to Jasper on Saturday to compete in a joint region/state trail tournament on Nickajack Lake. The high school squad had 3 boats finish in the top 30 in a field of 163 boats. The Raider anglers also captured 7th place in the junior division.
The boat of Tristen Boyd and Reagan Hershman were the top finisher for Coffee County on the day as they came in 7th place. The duo caught 3 fish weighing a total of 11.61 pounds which included a 5.49 pound bass which was the 3rd largest fish caught on the day. The team of Jase Rice and Jacob Garms finished in 23rd place with a 2 fish total of 6.73 pounds. Kaden Freeze and Briley Sain came in 29th place with a 3 fish stringer totaling 5.88 pounds. Garrett Davis and Isaiah Owens landed a pair of fish weighing 4.72 pounds to finish in 39th place and Branson and Dawson Wells came in 43rd place with a pair of fish weighing 4.36 pounds. Other Coffee County anglers were Sawyer Banks and Avery Brown who came in 50th place; Colby Thurmond and Paul Zuzich who finished in 62nd place plus a trio of boats were shut out on the day has they tied for 87th place: Curtis Tudor/Ethan Bell, Jayden Yates/Adam Petty and Brent Boehman/Logan Floyd.
The Junior division team of Kylan Mantooth and Jonathan Lewis finished in 7th place. The duo snagged 1 keeper weighing in at 2.39 pounds. Mantooth and Lewis competed against 25 boats on the day. The finish keeps the Mantooth/Lewis team in 2nd place in the region standings.
After 6 region events, the Coffee County team of Garms and Rice are in 2nd place in the high school region standings. Freeze and Sain are currently in 12th place. The brother team of Dawson and Branson Wells are in 21st place. Reagan and Boyd moved up to 36th place followed closely by Thurmond and Zuzich who are in 37th place and Davis and Owens who are in 38th place. The teams of Yates/Petty are currently in 40th place while Floyd/Boehman are in 47th place in the region.
In the high school state trail standings, Coffee County has 4 boats in the top 200. Tristan Boyd/Reagan Hawkersmith sit in 75th place. Jacob Gamrs/Jase Rice are in 176th. Kaden Freeze/Briley Sain currently sit in 182nd and Garrett Davis/Isaiah Owns are in 194th place.
The Coffee County Youth Bass Club returns to action on Saturday, March 28th when members have the opportunity to compete at the state trail meet on Percy Priest Lake. The event will begin at first light from the Fate Sanders Marina in Mt. Juliet.