Coffee Coaches Show to Discuss Prep Cancellations

Coming up on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show, we will discuss the current suspension of local prep sports due to the school closings as a precaution against the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Local schools and prep athletics are suspended until at least April 1st. Our guests will be Coffee County CHS athletic director Rebecca Koger, Coffee County Middle School athletic director Kyle Harris and Westwood Middle School athletic director Jim Dobson.
