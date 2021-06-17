Coffee Coaches Show lineup set for Saturday

The Thunder Radio Coffee Coaches Show lineup for Saturday, June 19 is set.
Joining the show will be:
*CMS girls basketball head coach David Vinson, who is taking over the program this upcoming season. Vinson and the Lady Raiders hosted a camp earlier this week and went 6-0. The varsity was 4-0 with wins over North Franklin, Warren County and Westwood. The JV went 2-0.
*CHS volleyball coach Andrew Taylor. Coming off the program’s most successful season in history, the Lady Raiders are gearing up for another deep postseason run in 2021. Expect some volleyball players to be on the show.
*CMS volleyball coach Tori Adams. The Lady Raiders are looking to build off a strong 2020.
The Coffee Coaches Show airs live from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday’s from Al White Ford Lincoln and can be heard exclusively on Thunder Radio. Listen at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, at thunder1320.com or the Manchester Go app.
This week’s show will be guest-hosted by Eric Keith.