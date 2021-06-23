Coffee Coaches Show lineup set for Saturday, June 26

The lineup for Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show is set.
Joining Thunder Radio and host Josh Peterson will be brand new Coffee County Central High School co-athletic directors Brandon McWhorter and Brad Costello.
Also joining the program will be CHS Lady Raider soccer coach Lee Xixis and players, as well as WMS volleyball coach Laura freeze and players.
Hear the Coffee Coaches show every Saturday from 10-11 am. on Thunder Radio – 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go app and Thunder1320.com. The show is broadcast live from Al White Ford Lincoln, 2002 Hillsboro Blvd.