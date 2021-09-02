Coffee Co XC has strong showing at Voyles Classic

Coffee County Cross Country team had a strong showing at the Voyles Classic last weekend in Hendersonville.
The Raider boys team finished 10th out of 38 teams. Meanwhile, the Lady Raiders took 21st out of 31.
The top boys finishers were:
Jacob Rutledge (16:37.45)
Garrett Masters (18:16.23), Fletcher Barnard(18:21.26)
Jacob Slabaugh (19:19.70) and Cayden Miller (19:58.27)
The top girls were Patricia Barrera (20:34.19),
Ava McIntosh (25:20.18), Maddie Sullivan (26:16.38),
Kailee Rossman (26:58.22) and Rylea McNamara (27:14.47)