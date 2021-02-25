CODE RED: Basketball District Championship ticket info and dress code info

In perhaps the most fitting end to District 8-AAA as we know it – the Central High School Lady Raiders and Red Raiders will host Tullahoma in a pair of district championship games Friday night at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium. This is the final season of the district as it is — Coffee County will move on to another district next season after TSSAA realignment.
Friday night, the Lady Raiders will tip off against Tullahoma at 6 p.m. with the Raider boys and Wildcats to follow immediately. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday and are expected to sell out. No tickets will be available at the gate, tickets must be purchased at gofan.co or by clicking here. (Hit refresh if you do not see tickets available).
The winner of each game will host the no. 4 seed from District 7-AAA tournament in the Region 4-AAA quarter-finals next week. The loser will host the no. 3 seed from District 7-AAA next week.
CODE RED
In an effort to flood the gym with red, the Raiders and Lady Raiders are asking all CHS fans to wear their red Friday night in a “red out” effort.
Radio coverage
If you cannot make the game or cannot get tickets, you can listen on Thunder Radio – 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, on the Manchester Go smartphone app and at thunder1320.com. You can also watch through Raider TV by clicking here.