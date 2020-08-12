Coach Doug Greene show to begin Wednesday, Aug. 19 on Thunder Radio

Thunder Radio is your exclusive home for The Coach Doug Greene Show, sponsored by Gilley Crane. The first episode will be at 7 p.m. next Wednesday, Aug. 19 from Prater’s BBQ in Manchester. All fans of the Red Raider football team are welcome to attend.
Each week of high school football season Thunder Radio will sit down with the Red Raider head coach to discuss players, opponents and have a little fun. You can hear the show on Thunder Radio network – 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM or streaming at www.thunder1320.com.
Thunder Radio begins its 63rd consecutive year of Red Raider football coverage on Friday, Aug. 21 when the Red Raiders host Franklin County.