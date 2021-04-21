CMS, WMS each pick up golf wins this week

Coffee County Middle School’s golf team took care of business with a 10.5 to 1.5 win over Fayetteville at Pebble Creek on Tuesday.
Middle school golf scoring consists of earning flags and scramble-style scoring. For each pair of golfers scrambling, they earn a “flag” by winning at least 2 out of 3 holes – giving the possibility of winning 3 flags per pairing in a 9-hole match.
For Coffee Middle, every possible flag was won.
Tallan Crosslin and Braydon Kesling won their match 3-0, Cade Williams and James Bradley won 3-0 and Lorelai Rodriguez, Elizabeth McBride and Rylee Patrick won 3-0 to give CMS a 9-0 edge.
With neither team fielding a fourth match, those flags are split – leading to the 10.5 – 1.5 final.
Meanwhile, Westwood Middle School on Monday took a 7 flag to 5 win over Harris at WillowBrook Golf Course.
The Rocket team of Jack Stowe and Peyton Evans earned one flag and Landon Collins and Jaxon Phillips won a half.
Meanwhile, Colin Bryant, Ziya Dillard and Thompson Lowe earned 2.5 flags and the team of Leah Kate Sullivan, Amelia Thomas and Alyssa Harvey picked up 3 flags for the Rockets.